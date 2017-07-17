Santiago Ponzinibbio Eyeing Bouts With Neil Magny & Carlos Condit

Santiago Ponzinibbio wants a higher ranked welterweight in his next outing.

“Gente Boa” earned a huge knockout victory over Gunnar Nelson yesterday (July 16) inside The SSE Arena in Glasgow, Scotland. It was the headlining bout of UFC Fight Night 113. Ponzinibbio is now on a five-fight winning streak.

During the post-fight press conference, Ponzinibbio said bouts with Neil Magny and Carlos Condit are on his radar (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s beautiful. I like this division, it (has a lot of) big talent. I’d like to fight Neil Magny, he’s number five (in the rankings). I’d like a fight with Carlos Condit, I think he is number five or number six. I’d like to fight these guys.”

Having earned a quick knockout over Nelson, Ponzinibbio is hoping to land a fight in Argentina.

“I am ready for everyone in this division and for everything. I’m training very hard. This is my fifth victory in a row. I am ready for everything, but Neil Magny is a good match. It’s exciting for the people to see. Maybe in Argentina, that would be a good idea.”