Santiago Ponzinibbio: ‘I Have a Great Chance of Beating Gunnar Nelson’

Santiago Ponzinibbio isn’t short on confidence going into UFC Fight Night 113.

Today (July 16), “Gente Boa” steps inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland in a headlining role. He’ll take on the eighth ranked UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson. Ponzinibbio will be going for his fifth straight victory.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, the welterweight from Argentina believes he can get the job done:

“I have a great chance of beating him. I have all the weapons to win this. I’m not worried about what he’ll do. I’ll put on a show. I’m ready to nullify him everywhere – on the feet, jiu-jitsu, or wrestling. I train with world-champion ground fighters. I ready in every area. I’m not looking at him. I’m looking at what I’ll do. I can knock out any fighter in our weight class.”

As the days, weeks, and months go by, Ponzinibbio feels he keeps making great strides to improve his game.

“I’ve been working very hard, getting better with each fight. My confidence is very high. This is the best moment in my career. … I’ve been able to show the fruits of my work, but I feel I always have more to give. I’m very well trained and prepared for this fight. I feel the UFC chose well when they booked me for the main event. It will be a great fight.”