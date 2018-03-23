Santiago Ponzinibbio Meets Kamaru Usman, Not Neil Magny at UFC Chile

It appears Santiago Ponzinibbio won’t be fighting Neil Magny after all.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding an event in Chile on May 19. Already penciled in for the card is a light heavyweight clash between Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Volkan Oezdemir. Ponzinibbio is expected for the event, but his opponent isn’t 100-percent official.

A report surfaced claiming that Ponzinibbio vs. Magny was in the works for the card. Ariel Helwani of MMAFighting.com says otherwise. He is reporting that Karmu Osman and “Gente Boa” are expected to sign a bout agreement for UFC Chile instead.

As it stands now, Usman is the seventh ranked UFC welterweight while Ponzinibbio holds the 10th spot. Both men have been riding winning streaks. Ponzinibbio has won six straight, while Usman is on an 11-fight tear.

UFC Chile will be held inside the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile. This will be the UFC’s debut in Chile. Ponzinibbio vs. Usman is scheduled to serve as the event’s headliner. This will be a UFC Fight Night card. The main card will air live on FOX Sports 1.

Usman recently fired a series of rants on Twitter. He claimed that Darren Till, Jorge Masvidal, and Ponzinibbio turned down fights against him.

Are you taking Santiago Ponzinibbio or Kamaru Usman?