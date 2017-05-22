Santiago Ponzinibbio on Gunnar Nelson Bout: ‘I Was Already Expecting a Big Fight’

Santiago Ponzinibbio says he knew he’d get a step up in competition after winning four in a row.

On July 16, Ponzinibbio will meet Gunnar Nelson inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. It’s a big opportunity for Ponzinibbio, who is currently the 13th ranked welterweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Nelson holds the ninth spot.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Ponzinibbio said he was prepared to accept a high-profile bout all along:

“I was already expecting a big fight. I’m coming off four wins with two first-round knockouts and two unanimous decisions in my opponent’s homes, so I knew I’d be fighting for something bigger. I expected an important fight now, and I’m happy to be in a main event against a good athlete like Gunnar Nelson. He has a good history in the UFC.”

“Gente Boa” is well aware of Nelson’s grappling background, but he’s confident that his team has helped prepare him for any situation, especially on the ground.

“I have Rodolfo Vieira here, I have (Antonio Carlos Junior) ‘Cara de Sapato.’ Why would I need to bring more grapplers? I have great training partners here in the gym, and I’ll be ready for the fight. I have everything I need here in the gym, so I’m cool.”