Santiago Ponzinibbio Wants Donald Cerrone Bout in Chile

Santiago Ponzinibbio is hoping to do battle with Donald Cerrone in May.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to hold their first event in Chile on May 19. Ponzinibbio is a shoe-in for the card. The question is, who would “Gente Boa” face? Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Ponzinibbio had a suggestion:

“The best options are Thompson and Cerrone because of their fighting styles. It would be a great show against either one of them, but Thompson is saying that he’s injured. After such a beautiful performance last night, Cerrone would be a great option.”

He went on to explain why a bout with “Cowboy” could be the way to go.

“I was watching Cerrone’s fight last night and he was really impressive. It was a good knockout. He has a lot of knockouts, and I think it would be a fun fight for the fans. Cerrone and I could do a fight that will go down in history, in an event that will already make history in Chile.”

