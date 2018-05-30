Sara McMann Announces Pregnancy

Sara McMann is all smiles this afternoon as she has some exciting news for her supporters. No, it’s not a bout agreement or a new contract, but it is a new addition: Sara McMann announced via Instagram today that she is pregnant:

“I’ve been dying to tell the world 🤰🏻❤❤❤ The short story: Chad and I started trying after my last fight and that SOB knocked me up immediately 😄 I’m 12 weeks along! The long version: I’ve had bad shoulder injuries my last 2 fights (torn labrum and rotator cuffs in BOTH shoulders). I have to take time off to get healthy no matter what. I’m 37 and I’m getting too close to the time of possibly not being able to conceive. We decided that it was the right time in all aspects.”

Although McMann is approaching 40 years old and has been knocked out of title contention for the foreseeable future, the former Olympian is not calling it quits on her MMA career just yet:

“So, yes, I will still be fighting. My body handles pregnancy very well and I am training thru the majority of it. Thanks to everyone who is happy for our happiness.”

McMann is currently ranked #8 in the UFC bantamweight rankings and last fought in February where she suffered a second-round submission defeat to Marion Reneau at UFC on FOX 28. McMann has now lost two fights in a row, but she is prepared to have the biggest victory of her career when she welcomes her first child to the world.

The full Instagram post announcing the pregnancy can be found below:

