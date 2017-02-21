Sara McMann: ‘I Don’t Feel I Have to Prove I’ve Earned Title Shot’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Sara McMann
Image Credit: Joe Camporeale of USA TODAY Sports

Sara McMann won’t sit on the sidelines, but she feels she deserves another crack at women’s bantamweight gold.

McMann took on late replacement Gina Mazany this past Sunday night (Feb. 19) inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The former Olympian made short work of Mazany, submitting her in the first round. McMann is now on a three-fight winning streak.

Her record has improved to 11-3. McMann has only lost to Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes.

After her fight with Mazany, McMann told MMAJunkie.com that she feels she’s earned a title opportunity:

“I am asking them to fight more frequently, and I don’t care if I have to fight somebody else before. But I don’t have to fight somebody else before in order to prove it. I’m on a three-fight win streak. I’ve done it against black belts, other title contenders – you know, people who are in the top ranks. Good fighters, in different skill sets. I don’t feel like I have to prove that I’ve earned that because I don’t see anybody else who’s doing that, currently. Everybody else has either had losses, or hasn’t strung it together, or aren’t fighting the top-tier girls.”

LATEST NEWS

Rory MacDonald Stephen Thompson

Rory MacDonald Calls Fight With Stephen Thompson ‘Embarrassing’

0
Rory MacDonald isn't thrilled with his last outing. MacDonald was last seen competing at an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event back in July 2016. His...
UFC Fight Night 105 Bonuses

Mario Yamasaki Admits he Stopped UFC Fight Night 105 Headliner Late

0
Mixed martial arts (MMA) referee Mario Yamasaki understands fans who say he stopped the UFC Fight Night 105 main event late. Headlining this past Sunday...

Aiemann Zahabi Enjoys Pressure of Carrying The Family Name in UFC

0
Being the younger brother of younger brother of  Georges St-Pierre and Tristar's head coach Firas Zahabi is bound to draw attention Zahabi's  unanimous decision win...
Sara McMann

Sara McMann: ‘I Don’t Feel I Have to Prove I’ve Earned Title Shot’

0
Sara McMann won't sit on the sidelines, but she feels she deserves another crack at women's bantamweight gold. McMann took on late replacement Gina Mazany...

‘I’m The Best Welterweight That’s Ever Fought in The Octagon’ – Tyron Woodley

0
Woodley believes that he has overtaken Georges St-Pierre, who he considers to have been the G.O.A.T in the welterweight division before he arrived "T-Wood" is...