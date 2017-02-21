Sara McMann: ‘I Don’t Feel I Have to Prove I’ve Earned Title Shot’

Sara McMann won’t sit on the sidelines, but she feels she deserves another crack at women’s bantamweight gold.

McMann took on late replacement Gina Mazany this past Sunday night (Feb. 19) inside the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The former Olympian made short work of Mazany, submitting her in the first round. McMann is now on a three-fight winning streak.

Her record has improved to 11-3. McMann has only lost to Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder Amanda Nunes.

After her fight with Mazany, McMann told MMAJunkie.com that she feels she’s earned a title opportunity: