Sara McMann: ‘My Eyes Are Locked on Women’s Bantamweight Title’

Sara McMann is well aware of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) new weight class.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight title contender has not given up on her dream of capturing the 135-pound gold. McMann suffered a first-round TKO loss to Ronda Rousey in her bid to nab the title back in Feb. 2014.

After a split decision win over Lauren Murphy, McMann lost two straight to Miesha Tate and Amanda Nunes. She bounced back with a unanimous decision win over Jessica Eye and a submission win over Alexis Davis.

McMann will look to extend her streak to three against Gina Mazany this Sunday night (Feb. 19) at a UFC event in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Despite the women’s featherweight division now a reality in the UFC, McMann feels she’s in the right weight class (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I cut a lot of things out of my diet and I eat super clean, and I make the weight precisely. Every bit of my weight is functional weight. That’s the perfect weight class for me. I can perform the best but be the leanest possible. At 145 I would just be walking in like a regular day, and I don’t think that would be good when they can rebound close to 160.”

While the women’s featherweight division is lacking a sizable amount of competitors, McMann doesn’t plan on beefing it up. Her ultimate goal is to be the women’s bantamweight ruler with the possibility of a super fight at 140 pounds.

“I want the title at 135 and after that, if they wanted to do some super match-up at 140, I would consider that if it was a good move for my career. My eyes are locked on that bantamweight title.”

