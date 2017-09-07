Sara McMann Offers to Step in at UFC 215 if Nunes-Shevchenko Falls Through

Sara McMann wouldn’t mind doing battle on short notice to fight at UFC 215.

This Saturday night (Sept. 9), Amanda Nunes will defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. It’ll be the co-main event of UFC 215.

The two were set to clash back at UFC 213. Nunes pulled out due to complications from sinusitis. McMann told MMAFighting.com that she’d be willing to serve as a replacement opponent if needed:

“I do it in a heartbeat. I’ll step right in. I called Sean Shelby and let him know. I’m already training for a fight, I’ve been in the big fights before, I’m ready for it. If they need me, they know where to find me.”