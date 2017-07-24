Sarah Moras Opens GoFundMe Page to Prepare For UFC 215

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sarah Moras
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Sarah Moras is reaching out for help in her preparation for UFC 215.

Moras is set to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Sept. 9. Moras hasn’t competed since July 2015. She suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jessica Andrade.

Now that her next fight is set, “Cheesecake” has opened a GoFundMe page due to being in a financial pickle:

“I want to compete and be the best fighter I can be and I can’t do it alone. In order to do that I need to be able to train full-time without work a second job to pay my living expenses (rent, phone, food, and nutritional supplements). I also want to be able to make sure that my body is in the best shape and condition it can be in, and therefore I will need to pay for strength and conditioning, and forms of recovery and rehabilitation for minor injuries that occur during a fight camp.”

She went in-depth on why she needs the extra money.

“The UFC also invited me to a UFC Athletic Retreat, that was on May long weekend in Las Vegas, where they opened up a brand new (NFL level) Performance Institute for us UFC fighters. At the Institute, I can go any time and receive free physiotherapy, and have a strength and conditioning coach work with me on my specific needs. They even have a nutritionist and a buffet that works with the nutrition plan all for free, all I need to do is pay for my flight, hotel and transportation. So I want to take full advantage of the facility. They have technology that will help me that I didn’t even know existed. I’d love to tell you move about it in person!”

