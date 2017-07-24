Sarah Moras Opens GoFundMe Page to Prepare For UFC 215

Sarah Moras is reaching out for help in her preparation for UFC 215.

Moras is set to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Sept. 9. Moras hasn’t competed since July 2015. She suffered a unanimous decision loss to Jessica Andrade.

Now that her next fight is set, “Cheesecake” has opened a GoFundMe page due to being in a financial pickle:

“I want to compete and be the best fighter I can be and I can’t do it alone. In order to do that I need to be able to train full-time without work a second job to pay my living expenses (rent, phone, food, and nutritional supplements). I also want to be able to make sure that my body is in the best shape and condition it can be in, and therefore I will need to pay for strength and conditioning, and forms of recovery and rehabilitation for minor injuries that occur during a fight camp.”

She went in-depth on why she needs the extra money.

“The UFC also invited me to a UFC Athletic Retreat, that was on May long weekend in Las Vegas, where they opened up a brand new (NFL level) Performance Institute for us UFC fighters. At the Institute, I can go any time and receive free physiotherapy, and have a strength and conditioning coach work with me on my specific needs. They even have a nutritionist and a buffet that works with the nutrition plan all for free, all I need to do is pay for my flight, hotel and transportation. So I want to take full advantage of the facility. They have technology that will help me that I didn’t even know existed. I’d love to tell you move about it in person!”