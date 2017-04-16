Saulo Cavalari Plans on Making MMA Debut by Late 2017

Saulo Cavalari is set to make a transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) soon.
The former GLORY light heavyweight champion has a staggering kickboxing record of 60-5. His last outing was against Brian Douwes back in Oct. 2016 inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, USA for GLORY 34. Cavalari won the bout by unanimous decision.
Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Cavalari explained why he’s planning to make his MMA debut later this year:
“I’m thinking about making my debut by the end of the year. Until then, I still have a contract with GLORY and I’ll fight to become champion again. I always had this dream of becoming a two-time world champion. I lost this fight now and thought maybe it’s time to take risks in a different sport, become world champion in kickboxing and MMA. That motivated me to train MMA and compete in this new sport. I’ve competed in some jiu-jitsu tournaments here in Curitiba three years ago, won some and lost some. I was starting this MMA project in 2013, but my mother passed away. I was coming off a loss in Japan, in kickboxing, and thought about starting in MMA, but I had to step away to take care of my mother. When I came back, GLORY was interested in signing me, so I signed with them and became champion. I lost the belt now, unfortunately, but that gave me this desire and motivation to start in a new sport.”