Saulo Cavalari Plans on Making MMA Debut by Late 2017

Saulo Cavalari is set to make a transition to mixed martial arts (MMA) soon.

The former GLORY light heavyweight champion has a staggering kickboxing record of 60-5. His last outing was against Brian Douwes back in Oct. 2016 inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, USA for GLORY 34. Cavalari won the bout by unanimous decision.

Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Cavalari explained why he’s planning to make his MMA debut later this year: