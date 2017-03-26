Brendan Schaub Questions Kevin Lee’s Impact in Mayweather’s Preparations Against McGregor

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub thinks that Floyd Mayweather Jr. would find more benefit in hiring someone other than UFC lightweight Kevin Lee.

Speaking recently on a podcast with stand-up comedian (and regular Joe Rogan Experience guest) Joey Diaz, Schaub found it odd that the 49-0 boxer would draft in Kevin Lee in order to help him prepare for a fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The reason? Lee’s style is nothing like McGregors.

Lee had claimed earlier this week that Mayweather’s team had requested his assistance, in order to help the boxer become more accustomed to the movement and dynamics of a Mixed Martial Artist. Schaub, who retired following a knockout loss to Travis Browne in 2014, even went as far as suggesting the fighter Jose Aldo had recruited to replicate the movement of “The Notorious” prior to their fight at UFC 194 (Jonas Bilharinho):

“I would not say Kevin Lee is a good mimick of Conor McGregor, he is a wrestler; his base is wrestling. This is just him [Mayweather] not knowing the sport,” said Schaub. “If they [Mayweather’s team] should do anything, they should bring in, as money is not an issue to Floyd Mayweather, that Brazilian cat (Bilharinho) that Jose Aldo used to mimick Conor McGregor. Granted it didn’t work out for him [Aldo], but he does move similar to Conor McGregor.”

Schaub added that the unique movement and style of McGregor would be difficult to prepare for, but that hiring a fighter with a wrestling base would be counterproductive:

“I’ve never seen one move like Conor McGregor. This guy in Brazil that Jose Aldo used, he is very similar: very unorthodox. That’s what he [Mayweather] needs is an unorthodox striker to get ready for Conor McGregor.”

Schaub also stated that Bilharinho should have caught the attention of the UFC by now: