Scott Coker: Chuck Liddell is Still Under UFC Contract

It may be time to pump the brakes on Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz III.

Ortiz created a bit of a stir when he said a third bout with “The Iceman” interests him. He also claims Liddell couldn’t get medical cleared for a third bout when both men were competing for the UFC. Liddell denied those claims and said he’d be shocked if doctors wouldn’t clear him to compete today.

Not So Fast

Bellator president Scott Coker brought things back to reality when speaking to MMAFighting.com:

“My understanding is that Chuck is still under contract with the UFC. I’m not sure. I just thought that to be true. I don’t know the details, but when he retired, I think the contract freezes and they maintain some rights. Listen, is it a fight that would be fun to watch? I think if they both pass a physical and Tito was healthy and his neck was healthy and he was able to perform at a high level, and they were fighting, to me is it interesting? I would definitely watch it. But would we promote it? I don’t think we can, because Chuck is still under contract with the UFC.”

