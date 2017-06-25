Scott Coker Eyeing Another Bellator PPV For Early 2018

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Scott Coker
Image Credit: Spike

Scott Coker would like to hold another Bellator pay-per-view (PPV) next year.

Last night (June 24), Bellator NYC took place live inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was Bellator’s first PPV under Coker as the promotion’s President. It featured two title fights, a heavyweight legend, and a grudge match. Bellator 180 also had a title bout.

Speaking with the media after the fight, Coker said early indications hint at Bellator NYC’s success. He believes another PPV in early 2018 could be in the cards (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think we were trending all night, we were number one on Twitter all night. This night had a lot of heat and was promoted extremely well. This was our first one, so we’re excited to come back and do a pay-per-view maybe the beginning of next year and keep going. We’re not going to just do it every month, but when we do this, there will be mega fights and big events just like this.”

Coker didn’t rule out a return to New York for next year’s planned PPV, but he also mentioned other places.

“We’ll be back to do something next year, whether it’s here, or it could be Los Angeles, it could be Dallas, it could be the Bay Area, but that hasn’t been decided yet.”

