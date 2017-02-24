Scott Coker Eyeing Liam McGeary vs. Linton Vassell For Bellator 179

Bellator President Scott Coker already has plans for Liam McGeary if he emerges victorious tonight (Feb. 24).

The former Bellator light heavyweight champion is set to do battle inside the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sharing the Bellator cage with him will be Brett McDermott in the main event of Bellator 173.

Bellator 179 will take place on May 19 inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. It’s a big event for Bellator and the promotion wants to stack the card. The headliner of that card will be a number one contender’s bout between welterweights Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley.

Another welterweight bout features Michael Page taking on Derek Anderson. There is a potential light heavyweight scrap on the horizon for Bellator 179. Speaking to Whoa TV, Coker revealed plans to book McGeary vs. Linton Vassell if McGeary defeats McDermott tonight: