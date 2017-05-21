Scott Coker Feels Rory MacDonald Can Spark Canadian MMA Market Again

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Scott Coker
Image Credit: Spike

Bellator President Scott Coker has a star welterweight in Rory MacDonald, who could reignite the mixed martial arts (MMA) scene in Canada.

This past Friday (May 19), MacDonald earned second-round submission victory over Paul Daley inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. The win has earned “Red King” a shot at the Bellator welterweight title.

Speaking to the media, Coker talked about the possibility of MacDonald pushing Bellator to hold events in Canada (via MMAJunkie.com):

“It’s definitely possible. Ever since (Georges St-Pierre) kind of stepped aside and went into retirement, Canada has not been the market that it used to be. A kid like Rory could definitely spark it up again.”

While Bellator isn’t planning an event in Canada for this year, Coker is confident that next year the promotion will be there.

“It’s something we’re scheduling to do. Is it on the books for ’17? I’d say it won’t happen in ’17. But in 2018, I think that we’ll definitely go to Canada. In fact, we’re talking to several venues up there in several cities.”

