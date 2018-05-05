Scott Coker Has “No Problem” With Frank Mir Fighting For ACB

Bellator president Scott Coker doesn’t mind letting Frank Mir compete outside of Bellator.

Mir recently made his Bellator debut in a Heavyweight Grand Prix match-up against Fedor Emelianenko. Mir lost the bout via TKO in 48 seconds. He’s lost three in a row and hasn’t been victorious since July 2015.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder revealed that his Bellator deal allows him to compete for Absolute Championship Berkut (ACB). The catch is that Bellator must give their blessing, but Mir says the promotion has told him that he’s good to go as long as it doesn’t interfere with Bellator’s schedule.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Scott Coker said he has no issue with Mir taking some ACB fights:

“I haven’t really talked to him about what he wants to do. But if the timing works out and he wanted to fight, I have no problem. But we definitely plan to have him fight again before the end of the year.”

Mir is no stranger to ACB. He serves as a color commentator for the promotion, a role he was praised for during his time with World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC). While that opportunity didn’t present itself in the UFC, Mir is happy to be able to compete and commentate.

For Mir, he’s hoping 2018 can be the year where he rights the wrong. While it didn’t start off well with the quick loss to Emelianenko, he does see some daylight because he’s able to take more fights instead of being tied down to one promotion. Mir’s last victory was a first-round knockout over Todd Duffee. Since then, he’s lost to Andrei Arlovski, Mark Hunt, and “The Last Emperor.” Two of those losses were finishes. On top of that, he’s gone 2-7 in his last nine outings.

