Scott Coker Hoping to Crown New Bellator Heavyweight Champion in Early 2018

Bellator President Scott Coker plans on crowning a new Bellator heavyweight champion in early 2018.

The division has been in limbo for some time, but more heavyweights are starting to join the promotion. This past Saturday night (Sept. 23), Roy Nelson defeated Javy Ayala. It was “Big Country’s” Bellator debut.

Coker recently told MMAJunkie.com that while he won’t rule out a heavyweight tournament, he’d like to crown a champion first:

“I think we will have some more fights, see how these guys fare, and then we can talk about something like that. I’d like to crown a heavyweight champ in the first part of (2018).”