Scott Coker: ‘I Feel Good About How Negotiations Are Going With Lorenz Larkin’

It’s looks like Bellator is still pursuing Lorenz Larkin after all.

Last month, a report claimed Bellator was placing a bid on Ryan Bader, but skipping Larkin due to issues in regards to an asking price. It turns out Bellator is getting over that bump in the road and talks with Larkin’s manager Audie Attar are going smoothly.

Bellator President Scott Coker spoke to the media (via Flo Combat). He gave an update on how negotiations are going with “The Monsoon” and even mentioned some BAMMA fighters that have caught his attention. The fighters he mentioned competed against each other at BAMMA 28: