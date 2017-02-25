Scott Coker: ‘I Feel Good About How Negotiations Are Going With Lorenz Larkin’

It’s looks like Bellator is still pursuing Lorenz Larkin after all.
Last month, a report claimed Bellator was placing a bid on Ryan Bader, but skipping Larkin due to issues in regards to an asking price. It turns out Bellator is getting over that bump in the road and talks with Larkin’s manager Audie Attar are going smoothly.
Bellator President Scott Coker spoke to the media (via Flo Combat). He gave an update on how negotiations are going with “The Monsoon” and even mentioned some BAMMA fighters that have caught his attention. The fighters he mentioned competed against each other at BAMMA 28:
“Yeah, we’re talking to Audie [Attar] and I feel good about it, I feel good about it with how negotiations are going. Hopefully we can see Lorenz here on our roster in the next two months.
Yeah you know what–I’ll tell you there are [fighters in BAMMA I’m interested in], the kid that won the title [Tim Barnett] and the kid that lost the title [Rhys Mckee] and I thought it was a great main event. Both guys came to fight and for me, that’s all you can ask these guys. After that fight, they were both slumped over–done, they’d left everything on the mat. As a promoter that’s all you can really ask for.”