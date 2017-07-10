Scott Coker: ‘I’m Thrilled to Welcome Gegard Mousasi to Bellator Family’

Bellator President Scott Coker sounds enthusiastic about signing one of the best middleweights in the world.

The last fight under Mousasi’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract was against Chris Weidman back in April. “The Dreamcather” decided to fight out his contract and won his fifth straight bout.

Mousasi’s decision paid off as he is now a member of the Bellator roster. “The Dreamcatcher” is eyeing gold in two divisions.

In a press release, Coker shared his enthusiasm over Bellator’s latest signing:

“I’m thrilled to welcome Gegard to the growing Bellator family. He’s one of the most well-rounded fighters in all of MMA and can compete in multiple divisions, so that really opens up some exciting matchmaking opportunities for us and for the fans. We’re looking forward to having him compete on Spike very soon.”

In the same press release, Mousasi talked about his prior relationship with Coker in Strikeforce and said his first hunt for gold will be in the middleweight division.

“I am looking forward to fighting in Bellator. I have a long-standing relationship with Scott Coker that goes back many years. Be ready, I am coming after the Bellator middleweight championship.”

Mousasi’s first bout under the Bellator banner has not been confirmed.