Scott Coker Makes Mousasi vs. MacDonald Top Priority

Bellator president Scott Coker has revealed that a bout between Gegard Mousasi and Rory MacDonald may indeed happen sooner than later.

Mousasi captured the Bellator middleweight title from Rafael Carvalho in the main event of Bellator 200. The title bout took place inside The SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. “The Dreamcatcher” won the bout via first-round TKO.

After the bout, Mousasi called out MacDonald for a “super fight.” MacDonald and Mousasi had been trading barbs back-and-forth. The issues stem from MacDonald criticizing Mousasi’s Bellator debut against Alexander Shlemenko.

At first, Coker appeared to not be so enamored with the idea of booking Mousasi vs. MacDonald right away. Even “Red King” said that Rich Chou, VP of Talent Relations, told him the promotion wanted him to defend his gold first. A few days later and Bellator may have had a change of heart.

Ariel Helwani recently spoke to Coker and this is what was said:

Bellator president Scott Coker told me this evening that he is in fact open to booking Rory MacDonald vs. Gegard Mousasi next. Coker, who is currently out of the country, said it’s his top priority when he gets back to America but added “timing is key.” — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 31, 2018

MacDonald captured the welterweight gold back in January. He defeated Douglas Lima via unanimous decision. It was MacDonald’s first title win since fighting under the King of the Cage banner. If the fight doesn’t happen right away, there are challengers for both men. Andrey Korshkov is waiting in the wings, and Shlemenko isn’t likely to turn down a rematch with Mousasi especially if gold is on the line.

Do you want to see Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald next?