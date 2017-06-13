Scott Coker: Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Offering Different Experience

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Scott Coker
Image Credit: Spike

Bellator President Scott Coker believes the additions of Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo add a significant boost to the booth.

Sean Grande recently announced that he was out as Bellator’s play-by-play commentator due to other commitments. Today (June 13), Bellator announced that Goldberg and Ranallo have signed with the promotion.

During a conference call, Coker expressed his excitement over the signings (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We worked a deal out with Goldie because we felt that he was an amazing talent, and he has been the voice of MMA for a long time. But how he and Jimmy (Smith) and how he and Mauro (Ranallo) and Jenn Brown and Brendan Schaub – how they all interact – it’s going to have a different experience than I think what you’re used to.”

Coker didn’t go into too much details other than the rotation of commentators will depend on availability. Goldberg and Ranallo are on board for all fights in 2017 and 2018.

“I don’t have all the details, because this just went down in the last couple weeks. But I do know that for this fight, everybody will be there. He’s making some calls on who’s going to do what, but it hasn’t trickled down to me yet.”

Latest MMA News

Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee Says UFC Officials Weren’t Upset With Punch at Press Conference

0
Kevin Lee claims the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) wasn't mad at him for punching Michael Chiesa during the "Summer Kickoff" press conference. Things got heated...
Bethe Correia

Bethe Correia Talks About Lessons Learned From Ronda Rousey Loss

0
Bethe Correia feels things ended up being alright for her in the long run after her quick knockout loss to Ronda Rousey back in...
Amanda Ribas

Amanda Ribas Admits She Cried When Her UFC Contract Arrived

0
Amanda Ribas didn't hide her emotions when she found out she was going to be on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster. Ribas is scheduled...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson Wants Gegard Mousasi ‘If The Terms Are Right’

0
Derek Brunson is seeing green in a clash with Gegard Mousasi. Brunson is coming off a quick knockout victory over Daniel Kelly at UFC Fight...
Scott Coker

Scott Coker: Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Offering Different Experience

0
Bellator President Scott Coker believes the additions of Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo add a significant boost to the booth. Sean Grande recently announced that...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Reveals Why he Didn’t Attend Recent Bellator NYC Presser

0
Wanderlei Silva has offered a reason as to why he didn't attend the recent Bellator NYC press conference in California. "The Axe Murderer" is set...
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw Wonders How Hurt Cody Garbrandt Really is

1
T.J. Dillashaw has his doubts over the severity of Cody Garbrandt's back injury. Dillashaw was set to challenge "No Love" on July 8 inside the...
Jon Jones

Jon Jones’ Mother Passes Away Following Fight With Diabetes

0
Camille Jones, the mother of Jon Jones has died. She was also the mother of National Football League (NFL) stars Arthur Jones and Chandler Jones....
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on UFC Interim Title: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

0
Michael Bisping isn't losing sleep over the upcoming interim middleweight title bout. "The Count" is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 185-pound ruler, but he's...
Conor McGregor

Quote: ‘McGregor Has a Puncher’s Chance’ Against Mayweather

0
The general consensus is that if Conor McGregor has a chance against Floyd Maywather, it's in landing a big shot clean. Jens Pulver shares those views....
Load more