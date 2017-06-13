Scott Coker: Mike Goldberg & Mauro Ranallo Offering Different Experience

Bellator President Scott Coker believes the additions of Mike Goldberg and Mauro Ranallo add a significant boost to the booth.

Sean Grande recently announced that he was out as Bellator’s play-by-play commentator due to other commitments. Today (June 13), Bellator announced that Goldberg and Ranallo have signed with the promotion.

During a conference call, Coker expressed his excitement over the signings (via MMAJunkie.com):

“We worked a deal out with Goldie because we felt that he was an amazing talent, and he has been the voice of MMA for a long time. But how he and Jimmy (Smith) and how he and Mauro (Ranallo) and Jenn Brown and Brendan Schaub – how they all interact – it’s going to have a different experience than I think what you’re used to.”

Coker didn’t go into too much details other than the rotation of commentators will depend on availability. Goldberg and Ranallo are on board for all fights in 2017 and 2018.

“I don’t have all the details, because this just went down in the last couple weeks. But I do know that for this fight, everybody will be there. He’s making some calls on who’s going to do what, but it hasn’t trickled down to me yet.”