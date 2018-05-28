Scott Coker on Mousasi vs. MacDonald: It Will Happen One Day

Belaltor president Scott Coker believes Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald will eventually become a reality.

Mousasi recently captured the Bellator middleweight championship. “The Dreamcatcher” earned a first-round TKO victory over Rafael Carvalho in the main event of Bellator 200. Mousasi adds to his trophy collection along with the DREAM light heavyweight and middleweight titles, as well as the Strikeforce light heavyweight gold.

MacDonald is a Bellator title holder as well. “Red King” defeated Douglas Lima back in January to become the welterweight champion. MacDonald and Mousasi have had some back-and-forth exchanges on social media in the past and aren’t opposed to a showdown.

During his post-Bellator 200 media scrum, Coker said that Mousasi vs. MacDonald will be booked some day (via Bloody Elbow):

“Rory was blowing my phone up, going ‘let’s do it. Like, I wanna get this fight done’. You know what, we’ll go back and we’ll see. We’re working on a few things to see if it all makes sense, but that fight will happen soon. I mean, it will happen one day. But how soon? I’m not sure.”

Mousasi and MacDonald both signed with Bellator after testing free agency. The two had been competing under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. Mousasi left the promotion off a TKO victory over Chris Weidman. MacDonald left following a unanimous decision loss to Stephen Thompson.

MacDonald recently took to Twitter to reveal that Bellator wants him to defend his title before meeting Mousasi.

@mousasi_mma congratulations on you dominant victory, @ScottCoker @rich_chou i know you wanted a title defense from me before challenging at middle weight. but myself vs @mousasi_mma is the fight to make right now, so lets make this happen!? — Rory MacDonald (@rory_macdonald) May 25, 2018

After defeating Carvalho, Mousasi had his sights set on MacDonald asking him not to chicken out. The tweet by “Red King” was in response to Mousasi’s challenge. Our own Adam Martin argued that Mousasi vs. MacDonald is the biggest fight Bellator can put together. Time will tell if it happens while both are holding gold.

Should Scott Coker book Gegard Mousasi vs. Rory MacDonald sooner than later?