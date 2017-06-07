Scott Coker on Bellator NYC: ‘I Think This is The Best MMA PPV That’s Been Offered in 2017’

Bellator President Scott Coker is optimistic about the promotion’s upcoming pay-per-view (PPV).

Bellator NYC takes place on June 24 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The PPV portion will feature two title fights, while Bellator 180 will have a light heavyweight championship tilt.

A grudge match between Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva headlines Bellator NYC with Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione taking the co-main event slot.

With a stacked card on the horizon, Coker revealed to ESPN the PPV buyrates that he would consider a success:

“When you say expectations, it’s something I think we’re going to feel. To me, any [buy rate] in the mid-200,000s would be respectable. And anything in the 300,000s would be considered a big hit.”

Coker went on to say that he feels Bellator NYC is the strongest mixed martial arts (MMA) PPV in 2017 thus far.

“The PPV business is tough and there’s a lot of competition in the marketplace. There’s boxing fights around us, wrestling events, other MMA shows. But honestly, I think this is the best MMA PPV that’s been offered in 2017. I’m a fight fan and always buy the big fights; I haven’t bought one of them this year. But this PPV, the way we’ve stacked it from top to bottom, is the best offering this year.”