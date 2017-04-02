Scott Coker on Bellator NYC: ‘This is The Best Pay-Per-View Card of 2017’

Scott Coker has high hopes for the Bellator NYC card.
The event is set to take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The pay-per-view (PPV) portion will be dubbed “Bellator NYC,” while the prelims on Spike is being called “Bellator 180.”
Coker, who is Bellator’s CEO,” recently spoke with Flo Combat and expressed his excitement over the upcoming PPV event. He went as far as to say it’ll be the best PPV card of 2017 so far:
“I think we are on our way. If you look at our first fight with Tito Ortiz fighting Chael [Sonnen]. Then we were going to have Fedor vs. [Matt] Mitrione which didn’t work out because of kidney stones. We come here with this fight then we have the fight with Rory MacDonald fighting Paul Daley at Wembley. Then we go right into the pay-per-view card. This is going to be a great year for Bellator. When I think about this pay-per-view card this is the best pay-per-view card of 2017. There hasn’t been a better one this year and I’m a fan. The fights that are worthy I buy them boxing or MMA. To me this is something I would buy and to me this is the best fight card to date. There might be something at the end of the year, who knows, but for right now this is the fight card.”