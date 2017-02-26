Scott Coker on Mike Goldberg: ‘We’ve Been Talking, But I Feel We Have a Great Team’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Bellator President Scott Coker has been in talks with Mike Goldberg, but don’t expect the play-by-play (PBP) commentator to make his way to the promotion anytime soon.

Goldberg was last seen doing commentary for a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) event back in Dec. 2016 for UFC 207. After working with the promotion for nearly 20 years, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gave Goldberg the boot.

Goldberg said he was shocked by the UFC’s decision to release him.

Earlier this month, Coker confirmed that he was in talks with Goldberg about filling in on events current Bellator PBP commentator Sean Grande can’t fulfill. During a recent interview with TheMacLife.com, Coker didn’t sound too keen on bringing Goldberg in:

“We have been talking but I feel like we have got a great team. Sean and Jimmy [Smith] do a great job, so we’ll see what happens. We have talked. We have a great team — and that’s the hard part. If we were starting all over, you know? Starting from scratch? Then maybe we could have more flexibility but we’re trying to see if we can fit him in and get something going but it’s not imminent and like I said, we have a great team.”

