Scott Coker Confirms Price Fans Will Need to Pay For Bellator 180 Pay-Per-View

Bellator’s President Scott Coker has announced the price fans will need to pay for their second-ever pay-per-view (PPV) event.

Coker announced on The MMA Hour on Monday that the event at New York’s Madison Square Garden will cost $49.95 for fans who want to watch the action from home:

“The pay-per-view, just so you know, is $49.95,” “Some providers, I think they have the ability to choose and pick (prices) and whatever, but suggested retail price is $49.95.”

Bellator’s upcoming show will be the second pay-per-view staged under the Bellator umbrella and the first under the stewardship of Coker, who replaced Bellator founder Bjorn Rebney in mid-2014.

Former UFC veterans Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva headline the card, in an event which is being labelled as a grudge match. A rescheduled heavyweight bout between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione will co-headline, with a welterweight title fight between incumbent champ Douglas Lima former UFC star Lorenz Larkin just below in the expected order of the night. as well as a lightweight title fight between Bellator champion Michael Chandler and Brent Primus.

