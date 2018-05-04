Scott Coker Working on ‘Rampage’ Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva IV

Don’t be surprised if Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva happens for a fourth time in 2018.

The rivalry between “Rampage” and Silva is one that is forever in the mixed martial arts history books. “The Axe Murderer” fought Jackson twice under the Pride FC banner and once in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Silva earned two knockout wins over Jackson in Pride FC. “Rampage” got revenge when the two fought in the UFC, knocking out Silva in the first round.

There was a lot of bad blood between Jackson and Silva. “The Axe Murderer” made it clear over the years that he doesn’t like “Rampage” and even shoved him at the UFC 92 weigh-ins. The feud is so intense that when Jackson knocked out Silva, he threw in a few extra punches while the referee was trying to stop the fight.

Now that both men are in Bellator, some have speculated that a fourth match-up is bound to happen. Those suspicious may just be correct as Bellator president Scott Coker told MMAFighting.com that he’s been talking to “Rampage” and Silva about the possibility:

“That’s something that we’re talking to ‘Rampage’ about and talking to Wanderlei about. I would love to make that fight before the end of the year.”

After going on a five-fight winning streak, “Rampage” finds himself in a two-fight skid. Muhammed Lawal snapped the streak via unanimous decision. Jackson was then eliminated from the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix when he dropped a unanimous decision to Chael Sonnen.

As for Silva, he’s coming off a unanimous decision loss to Sonnen in the main event of Bellator NYC. It was “The Axe Murderer’s” Bellator debut. Silva was able to drop Sonnen in the fight, but he simply had no answer for the takedowns.

Do you have any interest in seeing Quinton Jackson vs. Wanderlei Silva IV?