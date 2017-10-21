Scott Coker Says Bellator is Discussing Five-Round Main Events

Bellator President Scott Coker says the promotion has been talking about the possibility of having five-round main events.

Currently, Bellator only holds five-round main events if a title is on the line. Back in 2011, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made non-title headliners five rounds. With fights as close as Gegard Mousasi vs. Alexander Shlemenko, many have wondered when Bellator will follow suit and turn to five rounders.

Speaking to the media, Coker said it’s a topic that is being discussed (via MMAJunkie.com):

“That’s something we’ve been really debating internally. Because once we do it, we can’t go back. Right now all the main events except for title fights are three rounds. … If this was a five-round fight, it could have ended in a different outcome.”

He went on to say that if the decision is made, there is no looking back.

“We’re going to evaluate internally, we’ll talk to our guys and then we’ll talk about it. At some point, we’ll probably do it, but once we do it, we’re not going to be able to come back.”