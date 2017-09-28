Scott Coker Says Chuck Liddell Bout in Bellator Isn’t Planned

Don’t count on seeing Chuck Liddell compete inside the Bellator cage, at least not yet.

Liddell has been teasing a possible comeback. Following comments Chael Sonnen made about Liddell’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) release, “The Iceman” has said that Sonnen would be an easy fight.

With the buzz surrounding Liddell’s potential return, Bellator President Scott Coker told MMAJunkie.com that nothing has been discussed:

“I’d have to talk to Viacom about it. He’d have to go through a battery of tests, and it would be a longer process than he would be fighting in January. I’ve got to reach out and see if (Liddell would) like to do some fan fest stuff for us and be in the community, but that’s it. There’s no fight for him.”