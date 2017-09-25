Scott Coker Says Michael Chandler Has First Dibs on Lightweight Title Shot

Bellator President Scott Coker says Patricky Freire will have to wait for a lightweight title shot.

Back in June, Brent Primus won the lightweight title against Michael Chandler. The action took place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The win was controversial as Chandler suffered a leg injury, which looked to be a freak accident.

Following his split decision victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 183, Freire called for a title bout. Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Coker said Chandler is owed a rematch:

“We’ve been waiting for Chandler to fight Primus again. We’ve been waiting for Chandler to fight Primus again.”