Scott Coker Says Ryan Bader vs. King Mo Likely in Late 2017

Muhammed Lawal is likely to get the first crack at Ryan Bader’s Bellator light heavyweight title.

Bellator President Scott Coker recently appeared on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour” to discuss many topics including the 205-pound title picture. Coker said that “King Mo” vs. “Darth” is likely to go down later this year.

“Bader should fight ‘King Mo’ (Muhammed Lawal) next. ‘King Mo’s’ ready to go down to 205 and ready to fight before the end of the year, so maybe we’ll have Bader and King Mo before the end of the year.”

Coker then talked about Bader’s bout with former champion Phil Davis at Bellator 180.

“To me, I think honestly, in my eyes, it could’ve went either way. And that’s why it was a split decision. You’re just kind of making a decision one way or the other as a judge, and it’s tough. I would not want to be a judge. I was a judge one time for a kickboxing fight way, way back. Just once, and I said I will never be a judge again, ever. I will never be a referee. I will never be a judge. I’m just not built that way. You have to have, I think, a unique something in you.”