Scott Coker Says The Winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Gets Next Crack at Welterweight Title

Scott Coker has confirmed what most analysts and fans had anticipated.

The winner of Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley at Bellator 179 will receive a welterweight title opportunity. Coker confirmed the news during a media conference call (via MMAFighting.com). Champion Douglas Lima is set to defend his title against Lorenz Larkin at Bellator NYC on June 24.

“This fight clearly will be for the number-one contender spot, and will fight the winner of Douglas Lima vs. Lorenz Larkin in New York on June 24.”

Coker believes Bellator’s 170-pound division may be the strongest in all of mixed martial arts (MMA).

“If you look at our division, the 170-pound weight class, I think it clearly is one of our strongest divisions and I think it’s probably the strongest division out of all the welterweights in any league currently out there. You look at the fight between Douglas Lima and Lorenz Larkin in New York, we have other prospects, Michael Venom Page, Derek Anderson, we have Paul, we have Rory.”