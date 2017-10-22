Scott Coker Talks Future of Bellator’s Heavyweight Division

Bellator President Scott Coker is gearing up for the future of the promotion’s heavyweight division.

The Bellator heavyweight title has been vacated since May 2016. Vitaly Minakov won the title back in Nov. 2013, but only made one title defense. He was stripped of the gold as a result.

With more heavyweights on the roster, Coker plans to crown a new champion in 2018. He recently told the media that the title picture is no longer a blur (via MMAJunkie.com):

“The heavyweight title, I think first quarter (of 2018), going into the second quarter, we’ll do something big as far as having a heavyweight championship fight. I think crowning a champion, it’s kind of becoming clearer who we’re probably going to have fight.”