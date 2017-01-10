In a new interview with Newsweek, Bellator MMA CEO Scott Coker has revisited Meryl Streep’s controversial comments on MMA, and covered just how he would approach things if she were to turn up at a Bellator event. Streep, who spoke out against U.S. President Elect Donald Trump at Sunday’s Golden Globes, dragged the sport of MMA into the crossfire when she stated that

Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.

In an excellent response to Streep’s comments, Coker publicly invited her to attend a Bellator show, stating that he was a life long martial artist, and that

The global sport of mixed martial arts celebrates male and female athletes from all around the world who work years tirelessly honing their craft and- yes- art. They come from every country and every walk of life. We at Bellator support them and honor their skill.

He then invited her to be his guest at Bellator 170 later this month.

Speaking to Newsweek, Coker confirmed that he had not heard from Streep or her people, but that were she to attend, he’d attempt to educate her on the sport.

Part of her statement is a lack of understanding of what mixed martial arts is. I would explain it to her. As an ambassador for mixed martial arts, I’d explain how the event was unfolding and spend a lot of time educating her on how there is an art form attached to it.

He went on to address the downfall of Ronda Rousey as well. Rousey, who lost her second consecutive fight in December at UFC 207, has been the focus of retirement speculation ever since. It’s the will she or won’t she question that has everyone talking. Coker, who gave Rousey her big break back in Strikeforce, feels it’s time for the former champ to re-evaluate everything – including her camp.

She should take some time off to evaluate all the people around her, including her camp and her trainers, and see if there was a mistake made in the efforts of the people around her.

Coker was also asked about CM Punk, and admitted that Bellator MMA would be interested in the former pro wrestling star – were he not under contract to the UFC.