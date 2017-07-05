Scott Coker Targeting Paul Daley vs. Michael Page For Early 2018

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Paul Daley
Paul Daley

Bellator President Scott Coker is looking to book a welterweight grudge match between Paul Daley and Michael Page for early 2018.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Coker explained why Daley vs. Page won’t be taking place sooner:

“What happened was, Paul called out MVP, and so we reached out to Paul and said, ‘hey, do you want to fight before September?’ And he said, ‘no, I don’t want to fight before September.’ He said, ‘I’ll fight MVP, but I’ll fight him at the beginning of the year.’”

He went on to say that the bout will likely be booked in London.

“So that fight will happen. It’s going to happen in London and it’ll probably be in the first quarter of next year.”

