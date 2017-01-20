Scott Coker Teases ‘Rampage’ Jackson’s Return Date For March

The last time Quinton Jackson stepped foot inside the Bellator cage was in June 2016. He fought Satoshi Ishii inside the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. “Rampage” took the fight by split decision.

At the Bellator 170 pre-fight press conference, the promotion’s President Scott Coker was asked about a potential return date for Jackson. Coker teased an announcement could be made as soon as tomorrow night (Jan. 21):

“We had already talked about him fighting toward the end of March, so we’re just locking down the opponent and the location. We’ve got some things to figure out, but maybe we’ll have something to announce next week or maybe even Saturday night. We’ll see.”

As of now, the only Bellator event on tap for March is Bellator 174. History will be made on that night (March 3) as it’ll be the first Bellator card headlined by women. Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will battle for the promotion’s inaugural women’s featherweight title.

“Rampage,” the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion, has gone 4-0 in his Bellator run. Before his last bout, Jackson has involved in a contract dispute with the organization. This made him accept a UFC 186 bout with Fabio Maldonado. Jackson won the fight by unanimous decision.