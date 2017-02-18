Scott Coker, Tito Ortiz & Others React To Cancellation Of Fedor vs. Mitrione

When the news broke that the originally scheduled main event between Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione was off of Saturday night’s Bellator 172 event in San Jose, California, the MMA social media world was buzzing.

Below are some of the reactions from MMA personalities such as Scott Coker, Tito Ortiz and others regarding the news of the cancellation of Fedor vs. Mitrione just hours before Bellator 172 went on the air.

Due to illness, @mattmitrione will be unable to compete tonight at #Bellator172. @THEREALPUNK vs @PatrickyPitbull promoted to main event. — Scott Coker (@ScottCoker) February 18, 2017

#Bellator172 looks like I need to step up for the company! @BellatorMMA — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) February 19, 2017

found out that @BellatorMMA 172 main event is scrapped . @ScottCoker move my Title fight w/ @DanielStraus from April to tonight,i stay ready — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) February 18, 2017

This honestly killed my day, good thing there's @UFC tomorrow https://t.co/iQNkaWKcRi — Louis Smolka (@LASTSAMURAIUFC) February 19, 2017

#Bellator172 still got some potential for fire with Josh Thompson vs Pitbull — David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) February 19, 2017

Damn the Fedor fight for canceled I literally want to cry! — James Vick (@JamesVickMMA) February 19, 2017

I can't believe Mitrione backed out day of!! He better have gotten really sick after talking about Fedor was just another day at the office. — Tyson Griffin (@TysonGriffin) February 19, 2017