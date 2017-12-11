Scott Holtzman Apologizes to Referee Mike Beltran After ‘Choice Words’

Despite disagreements, Scott Holtzman feels he crossed the line with official Mike Beltran.

This past Saturday night (Dec. 9), Holtzman earned a unanimous decision win over Darrell Horcher. Despite Holtzman’s success, the bout didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Beltran kept standing the fighters up when Holtzman was active in top control.

Holtzman lost his cool at some points and didn’t mince words (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I owe Mike a beer, I think. I gave him the business a couple of times – gave him some choice words. You get caught up in the heat of the moment. But, man, he’s telling us to work on the ground. I’m hitting the guy in the face. I don’t know what else he wants us to do.”

He went on to apologize to Beltran and said his words were spur of the moment.

“I gave him the business that time and told him he messed up. I told him after the fight too. I shouldn’t have said some of that. You don’t want to embarrass the referee, and I’ll keep some of that stuff between he and I. But I got caught up in the heat of the moment, and I have to apologize to him for that.”