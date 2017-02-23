Scott Holtzman on Trash Talkers: ‘I Want My Fighting to do The Talking’

Scott Holtzman isn’t opposed to trash talking, but he prefers to prove himself with actions.

Holtzman is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight who is set to do battle on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Michael McBride.

“Hot Sauce” recently sat down with Flo Combat‘s Duane Finley to discuss the “gift of gab” and why putting actions in motion is the preferred choice: