Scott Holtzman on Trash Talkers: ‘I Want My Fighting to do The Talking’

Scott Holtzman isn’t opposed to trash talking, but he prefers to prove himself with actions.
Holtzman is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight who is set to do battle on April 22 inside the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Sharing the Octagon with him will be Michael McBride.
“Hot Sauce” recently sat down with Flo Combat‘s Duane Finley to discuss the “gift of gab” and why putting actions in motion is the preferred choice:
“You have to do some of that. Guys have hit on it before and Chael [Sonnen] has hit on it a bunch. You have to make that decision. Do you want to be that guy who yells and screams and takes that route on social media? A guy who calls out, berates and criticizes guys and risks losing some fans but gaining fans as well because they love the entertainment side of it.
That’s something I struggle with still. I’m a guy who wants my fighting to do the talking, but if I can string together some wins here and see where I’m at then I don’t see that being too big of a deal for me. I’ve talked some sh*t, man. It’s easy for me especially if someone comes at me. I’ll come back at them all day. it doesn’t matter. I’m not going to let someone get away with that and if I need to do it I can do it.”