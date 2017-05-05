Sean O’Malley Delivers Highlight Reel Knockout of David Nuzzo at LFA 11

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Sean O'Malley
Image Credit: The MMA Lab's Twitter account

David Nuzzo (5-2) vs. Sean O’Malley (7-0).

A bantamweight tilt served as the third bout on the televised portion of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 11 card. Nuzzo battled undefeated prospect O’Malley.

A hard kick to the body was there for O’Malley. Nuzzo threw a left hand. O’Malley went for a spinning wheel kick. An overhand right connected for O’Malley. Nuzzo was floored with a head kick, but recovered. A spinning back kick to the body landed for O’Malley. He dropped Nuzzo and then knocked him out with a spinning back kick.

Final Result: Sean O’Malley def. David Nuzzo via KO (Spinning Wheel Kick) – R1, 2:15

