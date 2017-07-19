Sean O’Malley: I Was 100 Percent Confident I’d Get UFC Contract

Sean O’Malley wasn’t surprised that his performance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Last night (July 18), O’Malley took on Alfred Khashakyan inside “The Ultimate Fighter” Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Sugar” starched Khashakyan in the first round. After the bout, White revealed that O’Malley earned himself a UFC contract.

MMAJunkie.com spoke to “Sugar,” who said he wasn’t short on confidence going into the bout.

“I want to be a superstar, and I know I can be. That’s what’s going to happen. I wasn’t nervous one bit. I was 100 percent confident (I’d get one). All those guys – I like all of those (other guys who fought tonight), and they fought hard – but I went out there and put on a show. I do that every fight.”