Sean O’Malley: I Was 100 Percent Confident I’d Get UFC Contract

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Sean O'Malley
Image Credit: Mike Fridley of Sherdog.com

Sean O’Malley wasn’t surprised that his performance on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract.

Last night (July 18), O’Malley took on Alfred Khashakyan inside “The Ultimate Fighter” Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Sugar” starched Khashakyan in the first round. After the bout, White revealed that O’Malley earned himself a UFC contract.

MMAJunkie.com spoke to “Sugar,” who said he wasn’t short on confidence going into the bout.

“I want to be a superstar, and I know I can be. That’s what’s going to happen. I wasn’t nervous one bit. I was 100 percent confident (I’d get one). All those guys – I like all of those (other guys who fought tonight), and they fought hard – but I went out there and put on a show. I do that every fight.”

Latest MMA News

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley: I Was 100 Percent Confident I’d Get UFC Contract

0
Sean O'Malley wasn't surprised that his performance on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series earned him an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contract. Last night (July...
Joseph Duffy

Joseph Duffy Explains How USADA Was a Factor in Re-Signing With UFC

0
Joseph Duffy is sticking around with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is part of the reason why. "Irish Joe"...
Cris Cyborg

Cris Cyborg Views UFC 214 Bout With Tonya Evinger as Title Defense

0
Cris Cyborg isn't officially the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's featherweight champion, but she feels like she is. Cyborg will battle Tonya Evinger inside the...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

Dana White Says Mayweather’s Team Refused Dublin as Stop on Tour

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White isn't surprised that Floyd Mayweather's team didn't want to go to Dublin, Ireland on a recent tour. Mayweather...
Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin: ‘I Actually Wouldn’t Mind Getting in & Having a Fight’

0
From the gridiron, to the desk, to the cage? Michael Irvin says it's something he'd like to do: “I train MMA, I want to do...
Load more