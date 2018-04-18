Sean O’Malley Comments On Cageside Joint and New Reebok Sponsorship

Sean O’Malley’s claim to fame was being endorsed by Snoop Dogg himself on an episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders series last summer. Since that time, he’s rattled off two more wins inside the octagon.

O’Malley knocked out Alfred Khashakyan in 4 minutes on the Tuesday Night Contenders series. His performance was good enough for Dana White to offer him a contract. It was also good enough to earn him the praise of Snoop Dogg, who endorsed the fighter in his own special way after the bout.

A decision victory over Terrion Ware in December and a gutsy Fight of the Night victory over Andre Soukhamthath at UFC 222 sees O’Malley rise from an entertaining fighter to a bantamweight prospect, however.

O’Malley trains out of the MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona. The city hosted a Fight Night event over the weekend. MMA Lab teammates Mackenzie Dern and O’Malley were shown cageside. That’s when this happened:

BAH GAWD Sean O’Malley channeling his inner Nate Diaz! 🧐 #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/pQ9LJzS3T5 — Mike Solano (@Solano66) April 15, 2018

Sean O’Malley: Winning Fights, Lighting Joints…

O’Malley appeared on the MMA Hour this week. He spoke of the UFC’s reaction to his joint-lighting pantomime work from the weekend:

“Eventually they come up to us and said, ‘Hey, we’re going to shoot you guys here in a little bit, we’ll let you know’. I was like, ‘this is perfect timing,’” O’Malley said of the UFC officials giving him and Dern their cues.

“I kept smiling at [UFC official] Heidi [Dean] who had just told us that we’re going to get us on camera because I knew that she wasn’t going to be happy with me, but she wasn’t too mad. She was the one who said, ‘Okay, you guys are going to be on camera in 3,2,1,’ and I kept smiling at her but she didn’t know why, but I think she did then,” he continued.

It’s not too surprising the UFC never said anything negative to O’Malley about the incident. After all, they stand to gain as well the more popular the 23-year-old fighter gets. In fact, O’Malley has even announced a new Reebok sponsorship deal which will release special T-shirts featuring the fighter. The date the T-shirts go on sale? April 20th, of course.