Sean O’Malley Has Taken A Leaf Out Of Nate Diaz’s Book

UFC prospect Sean O’Malley made use of his airtime on Saturday’s FOX broadcast of UFC on Fox 29 in Glendale by pretending to light up his joint.

In February, notorious marijuana lover Nate Diaz did the same thing on live TV during UFC Austin. Diaz, who hasn’t fought since his split decision loss to Conor McGregor, is loved because of his laid-back approach to situations, and it seems like Sean O’Malley has taken a leaf out of Diaz’s book.

BAH GAWD Sean O’Malley channeling his inner Nate Diaz! 🧐 #UFCGlendale pic.twitter.com/pQ9LJzS3T5 — Mike Solano (@Solano66) April 15, 2018

Sean O’Malley last fought at UFC 222: Cyborg vs. Kunitskaya, where he earned the accolade of the fight of the night in his decision win against Andre Soukhamthath. Sean “Sugar” O’Malley first came into the spotlight after he competed on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. During this contest, he KO’d his opponent inside the first round earning himself a UFC contract and impressing UFC President Dana White in the process.

After the event, Dana White spoke about the talent of Sean O’Malley.

“I’m looking for exciting, I’m looking for flashy, I’m looking for somebody who has that thing… Sean O’Malley is that thing. I like this kid. I like everything about him, I like his fighting style. He’s the guy.”

It’s clear that Sean O’Malley has a bright future ahead of him. He is currently unbeaten in 10 professional bouts with a 70% finish rate. He looks set to grow even larger as an MMA star, and his Nate Diaz tribute shows how much potential O’Malley has to be the next fan favourite within the UFC.

Who did it better, Nate Diaz or Sean O’Malley?