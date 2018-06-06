UFC Bantamweight Sean O’Malley Eyeing October Return

Sean O’Malley is looking to get back inside the Octagon this fall.

O’Malley last competed against Andre Soukhamthath back in March. “Sugar” won the bout, but suffered a foot injury that left him in pain near the end of the fight. Luckily, the foot wasn’t broken and O’Malley believes he’ll be ready to return this year.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight prospect recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. He went through a number of topics including switching back to eating meat after going on a vegan diet. On the podcast, he also revealed when he’d like to return (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think next fight is going to be Oct. 6 in Vegas, the pay-per-view. Hopefully (I’ll) get on that card, but after that, hopefully headline my own. I’d like to fight two more times before the end of the year. (I’m) healing; everything is going good. So I’m hoping Oct. 6, and then maybe November, December.”

O’Malley was discovered on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. His unique personality and exciting fighting style led UFC president Dana White to sign O’Malley after one outing. O’Malley is 2-0 under the UFC banner and earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus in his last scrap. Thus far, he has a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-0.

UFC 229 takes place on the date O’Malley is eyeing his return. The card is scheduled to be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. No bouts have been announced for the card. You can keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for the latest details on UFC 229 as they become available.

Who would you book Sean O’Malley against next?