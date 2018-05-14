Sean O’Malley Thankful for Brian Kelleher Knock Out

John Lineker wasn’t the only person happy to see Brian Kelleher knocked unconscious at UFC 224 in Brazil.

Prior to UFC 222, Brian Kelleher took to Twitter and made no secret whom he was rooting for in the Sean O’Malley/Andre Soukhhamthath bout:

I fought @AndreSoukMMA in the past and we’ve gone back n forth and I know he is in my division but I’m rooting for him in this fight. Please humble this cocky fuck! Nobody wants diabetes anyway #boomshow — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 2, 2018

Kelleher, clearly no fan of the “Sugar Show,” acts as the resident surgeon general for the MMA community, speaking on the undesirability of too much sugar. Despite this proclamation, the Sugar Show has rolled on. Not only was O’Malley successful in the Soukhamthath fight, winning the fight via unanimous decision, but his popularity has continued to be on the rise. O’Malley has become so popular that, according to multiple sources, his Rebook t-shirt sold out within one hour. While O’Malley, his popularity, and the diabetes of the Sugar Show fans is riding high, Kelleher hit a snag Saturday night when John Lineker gave him a KO defeat on the main card. O’Malley appeared to be watching and did not seem to forget Kelleher openly rooting against him at UFC 222, and displayed this by publicly thanking John Lineker for ousting the New Yorker:

Thanks for takin care of my light work John . #ufc224 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 13, 2018

Sean O’Malley is currently recovering from foot surgery and his return date has not been confirmed, but he is eyeing an October or November main event slot. There has been no word on who O’Malley may be facing upon his Octagon return, but it would seem that Kelleher would have had enough recovery time in what would be a huge step up in competition, but is a fight that may be more justifiable for a main event than whomever else the promotion may choose to face the 23-year-old upstart.

