Sean O’Malley on Viral KO Fame: ‘Everything Has Been the Same’

Sean O’Malley caught the attention of many with his spectacular knockout of Alfred Khashahyan on Dana White’s Contender Series 2 last summer

Despite making his promotional debut on Friday, O’Malley believes that this will be the second fight of his UFC career:

“That last fight, that kid was, I think, UFC caliber,” O’Malley told MMAjunkie. “I look at it like that was my first UFC fight. I think that kid and this kid I’m fighting are super similar, and I think the same outcome is going to come out, too.”

O’Malley is demonstrating some very impressive characteristic traits, which are punctuated by a keen sense of focus. Despite his viral knockout gaining him attention from the likes of Snoop Dogg and ESPN, the prospect is keeping his feet firmly on the ground:

“Everything has been the same,” O’Malley said. “I was training twice a day before, I’m training twice a day now. I bought a house, and that was the only thing that’s been different. Everything has been the same.”

While “Sugar” is expecting his UFC debut to go well, he is not showing any signs of nerves despite carrying the tag of betting favorite over his opponent:

“I expect from myself to go out there and knock him out, so that’s just kind of how I feel, and I don’t feel any more pressure or nothing,” O’Malley said. “That’s what I want to go out there and do, so anything other than that, I would be kind of disappointed. I’m going to take it one fight at a time,” O’Malley said. “I’m going to go out there and knock this dude out, enjoy it, then talk about it later, maybe next week, or talk about it after the fight.”