Sean Shelby Talks Anthony Pettis’ Slump & Fight With Jim Miller

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Anthony Pettis
Image Credit: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Sean Shelby is well aware that Anthony Pettis has hit a snag.

The former UFC lightweight champion has gone 1-4 in his last five bouts. In that span, he’s lost to Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, and Max Holloway. Three of those fighters are either former or current UFC champions.

On a new episode of the “Watch List,” Shelby talked about Pettis’ slump (via MMAJunkie.com):

“All fighters go through this at some point in their career. I think (Pettis) came to a patch where he was experimenting, going down to ’45. I think he found out that the weight cut was diminishing returns for him. He’s back up at ’55, and he’s the one who really wanted this fight. He called me and was really pushing for it.”

He then discussed Pettis’ upcoming UFC 213 battle with Jim Miller on July 8. He believes fans are in for a barn burner.

“You know Jim Miller. I mean, Jim Miller doesn’t give an ‘F.’ He’s a guy that will fight anybody, any day of the week. You don’t even have to call him, and he’ll show up, and he was down for this fight – and on paper, it’s a really fun fight.”

You can view the “Watch List” below:

Latest MMA News

Anthony Pettis

Sean Shelby Talks Anthony Pettis’ Slump & Fight With Jim Miller

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Sean Shelby is well aware that Anthony Pettis has hit a snag. The former UFC lightweight champion has gone 1-4...
video

UFC 213: Two New Bouts With Four Octagon Newcomers Added

0
With a week to go, a pair of fights have been added to the UFC Fight Pass prelims for UFC 213. All four fighters set...
video

LFA 15 Results, Highlights: Richard Odoms Finishes for Heavyweight Title

0
Richard Odoms became the first-ever Legacy Fighting Alliance heavyweight champion Friday night when he submitted Jared Vanderaa in the main event of LFA 15....
video

‘PFL: Daytona’ Results: Jon Fitch Survives, Finishes Brian Foster

0
Former UFC title contender Jon Fitch recovered from striking of Brian Foster, working his way to a submission win in the main event of...
Brent Primus

Brent Primus Says he Saw Michael Chandler Break at Bellator NYC

0
Brent Primus is well aware of the backlash over his title win over Michael Chandler at Bellator NYC. Primus defeated Chandler when the former championship's...
Travis Browne

Travis Browne Buries The Hatchet With Josh Barnett

0
For years, Josh Barnett took issue with Travis Browne's actions after their late 2013 bout. Barnett was knocked out in the first round via elbows...
video

UFC 214: Fighters Hit Scale Month Before Event Happens

0
The California Athletic Commission held an early weigh-ins for UFC 214 this past week. Yes, you read that correctly. UFC 214, which is a month...
Laila Ali

Laila Ali Warns Fans to Not be Pissed if McGregor-Mayweather Ends Quick

0
If Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather ends in quick fashion, Laila Ali wouldn't be surprised. Ali has held multiple titles in the sport of boxing,...
video

Snoop Dogg to Call Action on Dana White’s New Fighting Series

0
There will be a special "Snoopcast" feed for the upcoming Dana White "Tuesday Night Contender Series" that airs live on UFC Fight Pass. Holding down...
Cris Cyborg de Randamie

Dana White Admits Mistakes Were Made With Cris Cyborg

0
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White admits Cris Cyborg hasn't exactly received the royal treatment from the promotion. Cyborg will finally get a shot...
Load more