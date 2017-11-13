Sean Strickland: If I Have to Rob Somebody, I’m Taking That Rob

Sean Strickland doesn’t feel bad for opponent Court McGee following the outcome of their Fight Night 120 bout changing from a majority draw to a unanimous decision

For Strickland, a fighter needs a win regardless:

“When it comes down to fighting, a win’s a win,” Strickland told MMAjunkie. “If I have to rob somebody, I’m sorry, buddy, but I’m going to take that rob. … I’m a gracious winner, and I’m a gracious loser. I like to show my opponent respect before and after the fight. If that was the decision I would have sucked it up and (taken) it, but I’m happy I got the W.”

Strickland is aiming to find parity between what he can do in the gym and what he brings to the octagon on fight night:

“I’m one of those guys, in the gym I’m phenomenal,” Strickland said. “Then when I come out in the fight, I’m fighting at half of what I am. I know it, and I just need to sack up and bring who I am in the octagon. Maybe my next fight you’re going to see it.”

Strickland is aiming to move onwards and upwards with the wind truly in his sails following his victory at UFC Fight Night 120. A loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 210 may have snapped a three-fight winning streak but he is firmly back on track and aiming to work his way into title contention:

“(Usman) knocked me off the ladder, but all I can keep doing is fighting whoever they give me,” Strickland said. “Keep working my way back up to the top.”