Sergei Kharitonov Eyeing Win Over Chase Gormley, Revenge, & Bellator Gold

Sergei Kharitonov is aiming to reach the top of Bellator’s heavyweight division.

Kharitonov, who has had 29 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts, will compete in his 30th at Bellator 175 on March 31. His opponent will be former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 265-pounder Chase Gormley.

In his last bout, Kharitonov fought Javy Ayala. “Eye Candy” stunned the world of MMA when he snapped Kharitonov’s five-fight winning streak. Before that bout, Kharitonov hadn’t lost an MMA fight since Sept. 2011. He was submitted by Josh Barnett.

Kharitonov hasn’t been known for making excuses and this time was no different. He told MMAJunkie.com that Ayala simply got the better of him and took advantage of opportunities. He plans on beating Gormley, avenging his loss to Ayala, and becoming Bellator heavyweight champion: